A comment Travis Kelce made earlier this year about “finding a breeder” to have his children has resurfaced and received backlash from fans amid talk that he and girlfriend Taylor Swift are planning their future together.

During a February episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, and brother Jason Kelce joked with their mom, Donna Kelce, about who she was rooting for in Super Bowl LVII — Travis with the Kansas City Chiefs or Jason, 35, with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason argued that their mother had been rooting for him because he and wife Kylie Kelce gave her grandchildren. The couple shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte Ray, 2, and Bennett, 9 months.

Travis, who doesn’t have any kids of his own yet and was single at the time, joked that he needed to “start breeding” in order to catch up to Jason and win his mom’s support.

“To all the breeders out there,” he said, later adding, “I’m gonna find a breeder, and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again.”

The discussion has resurfaced amid Travis’ romance with Taylor, 33, which began sometime after Travis attended her Eras tour stop in Kansas City in July. At the concert, he wanted to give the pop star his phone number on a friendship bracelet but didn’t get a chance. Still, Taylor thought the gesture was sweet and got in contact with the Chiefs tight end. The two sparked dating rumors in September and all but confirmed their romance when she showed up to support Travis as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24.

Fans have fallen in love with the pairing, dubbed “Traylor” by many, but some have expressed concern over his “breeder” comment.

“I ain’t a swiftie but don’t have to be one to be weirded out about Travis Kelce calling women ‘breeders,’ that ain’t it dude,” one person wrote on X.

“Forever grateful that [Taylor’s ex] Joe Alwyn kept to himself and is private. It’s what makes Travis Kelce’s statements from earlier this year about ‘finding a breeder’ cringe,” another user tweeted. “You are free to say what you want but are not free from the consequences of doing so. Women are not objects.”

The backlash comes after a source exclusively told Life & Style that Travis and Taylor are “already making plans for the future” and “have even talked about kids.”

“Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!” the insider added.

It’s not the first time during their whirlwind romance that Travis’ past comments have landed him in hot water. In September, a 2016 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in which Travis shared his sexual dealbreakers circulated online. In the clip, the Catching Kelce reality star said it was a dealbreaker if a woman wouldn’t have sex with him on the third date.

Despite what he’s said in the past, Travis seems serious about his relationship with Taylor. The insider told Life & Style that Travis “made a confession” to the “Cruel Summer” singer that “changed everything” for them.

“He told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling,” the source shared. “He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”