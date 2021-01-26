Shutting them down! Bachelor contestant Victoria Larson clapped back at body-shaming comments made by Matt James’ friend on Monday, January 25.

A few days prior, the leading man, 29, shared videos on his Instagram Story that showed him playing golf with a few pals, including Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. Someone named Jerry, who said he was working as the group’s “caddy,” could be heard making rude comments about the 28-year-old contestant’s figure while the other guys laughed along.

Courtesy Bachelor Nation Scoop/Instagram

“Cute … I love my body,” Victoria commented with a smiley face on the clipped video via Bachelor Nation Scoop’s Instagram.

The Pilates instructor also took to her own Instagram feed to react to the uncalled-for remarks. She posted a meme where the top photo showed a group of beauty pageant contestants walking in bikinis. The snapshot at the bottom featured a man sitting shirtless on a couch holding a beer while saying, “Her nose is too big.” She captioned the post using a golfer emoji seemingly in reference to Matt and his friends.

The California native then shared two photos of herself wearing a black bikini. “Y’all [are] too much,” she wrote with a laughing and dancing emoji while crediting Pilates for her “body.”

While Victoria has been a controversial contestant during season 25 thanks to her queen-like attitude, many fans commented that the behavior of Matt’s friend was completely inappropriate.

“Grow the f—k up,” one person commented on the clip. “Integrity is not about what you show to the public but what you do in private,” someone else wrote. “Not cool,” another user added.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor Nation babe brought the drama so hard on night one that viewers began wondering if she was a “producer pick” or even a hired actress.

Matt responded to the speculation during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on January 4 following the season 25 premiere. “No, that wasn’t the case, she’s great … I really enjoyed Victoria,” the leading man said at the time.

Victoria arrived at the Nemacolin Resort on a throne and crowned herself the queen of the season. “I appreciated everything about Victoria’s entrance and who she was because … whatever you need to do to stand out she did it,” the Wake Forest graduate told the late-night TV host. “I remembered her name, and it was light-hearted and it broke the ice.” He even claimed she was actually “popular” among the other contestants.

It looks like Victoria is 100 percent comfortable in her own skin!