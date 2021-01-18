Is she really the queen? Bachelor contestant Victoria Larson is all drama during Matt James’ season, and some fans are wondering: When is she going home? See season 25 spoilers about her below!

Victoria, 27, says goodbye to Matt, 29, during “week 4 or 5,” according to Reality Steve. ABC already spoiled that the Los Angeles native would make it through to week 3 during a teaser for the group date featuring Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti. The previous episode left off on a cliffhanger during the rose ceremony when Sarah Trott became ill.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

During the upcoming group date, contestants are asked to write their own “love story” with Matt, which is inspired by Chris Harrison’s sexy book The Perfect Letter and read it out loud to the leading man and a live audience. Ashley, 32, can be seen with a shocked expression while Victoria gives her a little teaser to the story she wrote.

“And then she pushed him onto his back so she could [bleep] his [bleep] because she needed him [bleep] at that very moment,” the contestant said during the trailer for the January 18 episode.

Victoria is not shy when it comes to her feelings for Matt and was always planning to make a splash on the reality dating show. “Victoria loves romance, and with her love language being physical touch, she hopes to find someone who appreciates that side of her,” her ABC bio reads. “Victoria truly has no filter, which she loves about herself, and plans to be very forward in her pursuit of Matt. This girl knows what she wants, and good luck to anyone who tries to stop her!”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

From the moment she stepped out of the … castle … during week 1, Victoria has made quite an impression on fans. She has since stirred a lot of drama in the house, including with her roommate at the Nemacolin resort, Marylynn Sienna. Her over-the-top personality even made some fans question if she was a producer pick.

Matt responded directly to those claims during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on January 4 following the premiere episode. “No, that wasn’t the case, she’s great … I really enjoyed Victoria,” the real estate analyst said at the time, while noting the Pilates instructor was “popular” among the other women. “I appreciated everything about Victoria’s entrance and who she was because … whatever you need to do to stand out she did it. I remembered her name, and it was lighthearted and it broke the ice.”

Either way, Victoria seems unbothered by the negative response to her appearance on the show. “God continues to provide me beautiful experiences in this lovely golden state. Real life > cyberbullies,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 17.

The clock is ticking. See who Matt picks in the end and more season 25 spoilers here!