Violet Affleck continued to show how close she is to stepmom Jennifer Lopez by wearing a stunning pink dress the “On the Floor” singer originally donned for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with husband Ben Affleck in 2023.

Despite Jennifer, 55, and Ben, 51, being deep in a marriage crisis and seemingly on the verge of a split, Violet, 18, rocked the flowing Dolce & Gabbana frock while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 11.

The teen, whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, toned down the glam dress for a daytime look with a pair of red and white sneakers while forgoing the designer belt with the D&G logo that Jennifer originally wore. Violet donned Jennifer’s apparent hand-me-down look as she headed to meet up with her stepsiblings Max and Emme, whom J. Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Hustlers star originally rocked the stunning frock in happier times with Ben. The pair celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife with a romantic dinner date. The duo eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a formal wedding ceremony at Ben’s Georgia estate on August 20, 2022.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Ben and Jennifer also marked Valentine’s Day 2023 with matching tattoos. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer got an infinity symbol with an arrow through with the Argo actor’s name on the top and hers on the bottom on her upper right rib cage.

“Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” J. Lo wrote in the caption while debuting the body art.

Violet wearing Jennifer’s dress from such a special occasion seemingly showed the pair’s continued bond throughout the Maid in Manhattan star’s marriage crisis with Ben.

As the Oscar winner remained in L.A. throughout the summer, Violet paid J. Lo a visit in New York’s The Hamptons in mid-July.

The duo walked around the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show on July 13, which took place outside of the Historic Mulford Farm Museum. Later on in the day, they got some ice cream together and strolled around town.

Jennifer even shared an Instagram Story video driving Violet and pal Cassidey Fralin around to The Kid LAROI‘s song “Girls” as the soundtrack. She also added some yellow hearts and a sun graphic, along with a banner that said “Summertime.” J. Lo smiled as the wind blew through her hair as the girls could be seen in the back seat.

Jennifer and Violet’s weekend together came two days after Ben and the Enough actress publicly listed their Beverly Hills marital mansion for $68 million, in another sign of their estrangement.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” a source exclusively told In Touch on May 15.

After spending their second anniversary apart, Ben seemed to stick a knife in Jennifer’s heart by closing on a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, California, on July 24, which was her 55th birthday.

Even though Ben and Jen have spent the summer on opposite coasts, they may have to come together in the fall for their film Unstoppable, which premieres at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September. Jennifer stars in the biographical sports drama, which Ben and pal Matt Damon produced.

“Unstoppable is a tricky one because Ben and Matt are so invested in its success, even if everything you see indicates that Ben and Jennifer are ending their marriage,” a source exclusively told In Touch on August 7.

“Right now, Ben plans to support the movie, no matter what’s going on with him and Jennifer,” the insider continued. “They are businesspeople first, and they’re both committed to supporting this film, even if they’re not committed to their marriage.”