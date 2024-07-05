She’s ready to swipe right! Rachel Lindsay is back on the dating scene after her split from husband Bryan Abasolo, but her standards have changed since the last time she was on the market.

“I’m very open to dating. It’s weird because I am months out from the separation — we are past it. Now I’m in a place where I don’t necessarily want to get into the details of it, but I want to talk about the healing process, because it’s very real,” The Bachelor alum, 39, said during her Wednesday, July 3, appearance on Scott Evans’ YouTube channel. “And I’m in this weird space where I am still in my 30s, I am divorcing and I don’t have kids. [But] I want kids and I want to date.”

Rachel revealed that she’s trying to fight off her “broken wing syndrome,” where she “dates guys that I see potential in.”

“I see [that] they are a good person, but maybe they need a little guidance or a little help. Rather than dating the person who is already there,” the attorney said. These days, she wants someone who is “stable and secure.”

“I can no longer date for potential. I have to date somebody who knows who they are, knows what they want, is secure in who they are and are not intimidated,” she continued.

Rachel also said that she’s having “fun” right now with dating and shared some of the other qualities she’s looking for in her partners.

“I would have to be swept off my feet to really be like, ‘Oh, he’s The One.’ I’m trying to have fun and have a roster,” she said, noting that her age range is between 45 and 55 with some “exceptions to the rule.”

She also noted that she’s no longer worried as much about “physical” attributions. Instead, she said, “I do want you to be loyal, have a personality, adventurous, charming and maybe even a little corny. … I want them to be ambitious but also very understanding.”

Rachel met Bryan, 44, on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. After accepting his proposal at the end of the season, the two tied the knot in 2019. However, the chiropractor filed for divorce from his wife on January 2, Life & Style confirmed at the time via Los Angeles court records.

Bryan addressed the split shortly after the news broke.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

The exes have since become tangled up in a messy legal battle over finances amid their divorce. In late June, Rachel requested $15,575 from Bryan to cover her legal fees, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. Meanwhile, Bryan asked for a monthly spousal support payment of $16,275, TMZ reported on July 3.