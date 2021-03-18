Say it ain’t so! Real Housewives of New York alum Tinsley Mortimer and fiancé Scott Kluth called off their engagement nearly a year and a half after the CouponCabin CEO proposed.

“After [14] months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” the businessman tells Life & Style in a statement on Thursday, March 18. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

He adds, “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.” People was the first to break the news of the split.

An insider tells Life & Style exclusively that the Bravo personality “was totally blindsided” by the breakup. “She had no idea it was coming,” the source reveals. “She left everything for him because of his promise to be better.”

Tinsley and the Koupon King got engaged in November 2019 after meeting in February 2017. The former flames were originally set up on a blind date by fellow RHONY alum Carole Radziwill. That first date actually aired during season 9 of the series.

The dynamic duo then embarked on a long-distance on-again, off-again relationship, as Scott was based in Chicago — where his business is run — and the High Society alum was based in New York City. However, they seemed to thrive when they were in the same city.

Courtesy of @tinsleymortimer/Instagram

The businessman proposed to the socialite while she was visiting him in the Windy City during the holiday season. Scott even enlisted the help of local Christmas carolers to make the milestone moment special for his then-future bride.

“Scott’s apartment is close to where the carolers were,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “They were walking to dinner and they saw these carolers, and they broke into Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years,’ which is their song. It took Tinsley a few seconds to figure out what was going on, but then Scott got down on one knee. He’d organized the whole thing with the carolers in advance.”

In the middle of season 12, Tinsley left RHONY to join Scott in Chicago after taking their relationship to the next level — but it remains to be seen if she will return to NYC following the split.