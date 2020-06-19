Wedding bells are ringing! Real Housewives of New York alum Tinsley Mortimer is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Scott Kluth — and their dream wedding is going to be amazing. That is, when it happens. We rounded up everything we know so far about her upcoming nuptials to the Chicago businessman.

The 44-year-old recently revealed she and her beau, 40, considered “doing something in Japan” when it came to their ceremony, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit. “[That] was kind of one of our first plans,” Tinsley told Bravo‘s Daily Dish about their decision to wait things out in the wake of the virus. “[But] it was really hard to commit to something in May or the beginning of the summer.”

That being said, there are a few wedding details the former model is sure of. “We know we want to do it small,” Tinsley gushed. In March, the socialite even admitted she’d be fine with something extremely low-key. “Look, if we just even do something at home and it’s just us. We’ll figure it out,” she told Daily Dish at the time. “We’re happy being together and we’ll just see.”

Tinsley and Scott were first introduced by former RHONY costar Carole Radziwill during a blind date that was filmed for the beloved series. The handbag designer and the entrepreneur totally hit it off and kissed for the first time that same night.

Courtesy of @tinsleymortimer/Instagram

After nearly three years of dating long-distance, the happy couple got engaged in November 2019. Tinsley’s man set up an adorable proposal when she visited him in Chicago and even had Christmas carolers sing as part of the magical moment.

After Scott got down on one knee, the dynamic duo started the early stages of planning their dream wedding day. “We started to talk about different plans and things,” Tinsley explained. “But then we were like, let’s just get through his busiest time with his business.”

Since the CouponCabin founder gets a ton of business during the Christmas season, the pair put off their planning for a little bit. We can’t wait for more details soon!