‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer and Fiance Scott Kluth Have Been Through a Lot — See Their Relationship Timeline

It’s been a long road of failed romances for Real Housewives of New York alum Tinsley Mortimer. But just like she hoped in her most recent RHONY tagline, her life has truly become the fairytale she always wanted. In November 2019, she got engaged to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth — so we put together a relationship timeline for the couple so fans can get up to date on the latest with Tins and her longtime love.

The milestone moment happened in Chicago, where the businessman is based. The socialite, 44, was visiting her beau, 40, from NYC around the holidays when Scott surprised her with a lavish proposal — complete with a stunning vocal performance by Christmas carolers.

“Scott’s apartment is close to where the carolers were,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “They were walking to dinner and they saw these carolers, and they broke into Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years,’ which is their song. It took Tinsley a few seconds to figure out what was going on, but then Scott got down on one knee. He’d organized the whole thing with the carolers in advance.”

As far as wedding planning goes, the dynamic duo is taking things slow. Originally, they were considering having their nuptials in Japan, “[but] it was really hard to commit to something in May or the beginning of the summer,” Tinsley told Bravo‘s Daily Dish in June.

As with most folks dealing with the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, Tinsley and Scott have had to adjust their expectations for their milestone moment. However, there is one thing they don’t plan to compromise on: keeping their big day small.

“Look, if we just even do something at home and it’s just us. We’ll figure it out,” she told Daily Dish. “We’re happy being together and we’ll just see.” Following three years of ups and downs for the couple, we’re just glad to see them taking the next step with their love. After all, it’s clear the Koupon King and the High Society alum were made for one another.

