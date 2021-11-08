Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out for the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 7, after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier that week. Some fans are accusing him of lying about his vaccine status. Keep reading to find out what happened, if he lost sponsorship deals and more.

Why Didn’t Aaron Rodgers Play?

On Wednesday, November 3, the quarterback tested positive for the coronavirus and is under a 10-day minimum quarantine. It is possible he will be able to play against the Seattle Seahawks on November 14, but it is still unclear.

“I have taken this very seriously. I’m not a COVID denier,” Aaron tweeted after his positive test result. “I just wanted to make the decision that was best for my body. That’s it.”

Is Aaron Rodgers Vaccinated?

The California native is considered unvaccinated by the NFL and NFL Players Association and has not received a vaccine. Aaron said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on November 6 that he is allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. As for the Johnson & Johnson shot, he said he was not comfortable taking the jab because of reported side effects.

Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock

The athlete claimed he underwent an unnamed treatment designed to raise his immunity. While he appealed to the NFL to change his vaccine status after the homeopathic therapy, he eventually lost that appeal.

He claimed one of the doctors involved in the case said, “It’s impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID,” which led to his appeal being denied. However, a league source told ESPN that “no doctor from the league or the jointly agreed upon infectious disease consultants ever communicated with Rodgers.”

Did Aaron Rodgers Lie About Being Vaccinated?

The former Jeopardy host was asked if he was vaccinated during a press conference in August, to which he said, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” He stood his ground on “The Pat McAfee Show” by saying he “didn’t lie” during the press conference.

“During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t,” Aaron said. “And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Did Aaron Rodgers Lose Endorsement and Sponsorship Deals?

Prevea Health, a Wisconsin-based health care organization, ended a nine-year partnership with Aaron, effective on November 6. The company tweeted that it was “mutually agreed” upon with the football player to end their deal.

Some fans noticed State Farm commercials featuring Aaron seemed incredibly scarce over the weekend. Apex Marketing, which tracks national ad buying, reported that the quarterback appeared in just 1.5% of the company’s nearly 400 ads. Compared to the previous two Sundays, Aaron was featured in about 25% of its ads.

That being said, Apex president Eric Smallwood said their monitoring indicates it “wasn’t a planned reduction.” State Farm has not released an official statement, but a spokesperson for the insurance company told Ad Age that it would be “inappropriate for us to comment on Aaron’s vaccination status,” and said it was focusing on new ads featuring former NFL player Terry Bradshaw.

What Did Terry Bradshaw Say About Aaron Rodgers?

Speaking of Terry, the former Pittsburgh Steelers player said he was “extremely disappointed” in Aaron’s “actions.”

“I’d give Aaron Rodgers some advice, it would have been nice if he’d just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie,” the retired quarterback said during Fox’s NFL pregame show on Sunday. “Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone.”

Is Aaron Rodgers Still Engaged Amid the Drama?

The quarterback’s professional turmoil comes amid rumors he and fiancée Shailene Woodley have split. An insider told Life & Style the engaged pair are still together, but the actress is “keeping a low profile.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“She doesn’t want to make matters worse,” the insider said, adding that she “stands by” her fiancé. “She understands alternative health choices and, of course, she’s shared that with Aaron but the last thing she wants, in this divided climate about the COVID vaccine, is to get embroiled in a political debate.”