We’ve seen a lot of Hannah Brown on TV since 2019, but don’t expect her to make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise. Her dad, Robert Walker Brown, exclusively tells Life & Style “that’s not an option. No, no.”

Robert implied part of the reason why it would never work out is because BIP has a completely different vibe than The Bachelorette, which Hannah starred on in 2019. “She would never want to — just because the way the format and the whole thing is now,” he says. “No, that’s just nothing that’s her, her style, her ambition. She’s not going to sit around and drink to try to hook up. That ain’t going to work. That ain’t never going to happen, ever. That’s never been even brought up, no. That’s just not her.”

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

Bachelor Nation fans were hoping to see Hannah on BIP to find love again after she broke off her engagement to ex Jed Wyatt. However, it’s actually not that surprising that she won’t appear on the franchise since a Bachelorette or Bachelor lead has never appeared on the summer franchise.

While Hannah was briefly engaged to Jed, Robert doesn’t see his daughter having a new fiancé anytime soon. “If it happens, it happens,” he previously told Life & Style.

Her dad revealed finding love has never been the 25-year-old’s No. 1 priority. “I mean she’s never been one — being around me — she didn’t even really date,” he said. “She’s had two boyfriends her whole life. It’s not like she’s dying to be married. She’s going to do what she does.”

After The Bachelorette ended, Hannah went on to star as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. She and dance partner Alan Berstein ended up winning the competition and their strong chemistry made many fans believe they were romantically interested in each other. However, it turns out that was never the case.

“No, no, no!” Robert said when asked if Hannah and Alan are more than friends. “I mean, he texts me from time to time.”

The father of two also divulged that his daughter and her ex Tyler Cameron, whom she spent time vising in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida in March, are just good pals.

“They’re only friends. I mean, you know in Alabama we have lots of friends,” he added. “We’re just friendly people. We don’t shun nobody immediately forever. I mean, I’m still talking to people from high school and Lord knows that was a long time ago.” Good point!

Reporting by Diana Cooper