Will Taylor Swift Have a 4th of July Party 2024? Her Plans

She might be “Miss Americana,” but Taylor Swift’s annual 4th of July party will likely have to take a year off. For years, the pop star has been known to throw Independence Day celebrations at her vacation home in Rhode Island, and fans always hope to see photos from the event on social media. However, Taylor’s international Eras tour could throw a wrench in the tradition for 2024.

The History of Taylor Swift’s Iconic 4th of July Parties

Taylor hosted her first 4th of July bash at her mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, in 2013, shortly after she bought the $17 million home. The “Lover” hitmaker documented the party on her blog that year, revealing that the holiday was one of her “favorites.”

“This time around, my touring family joined me at the beach and I wanted to show you some of the pictures because you’re the reason we all get to be on tour together,” she wrote, sharing photos that featured her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as dancers from her Red Tour. The party had face painting, cornhole, sparklers and fireworks, as many Independence Day celebrations do!

Taylor’s 2014 party made headlines because of the star-studded guest list, which included Lena Dunham, Jaime King, Jessica Szohr, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Stam, Ingrid Michaelson and Odeya Rush. The Grammy winner shared photos on her Instagram, although they were later removed, along with snaps from her other 4th of July parties.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

The “Fortnight” singer continued to host parties every year, and each one seemed to get bigger and better, with boats, water slides, volleyball, inflatables and more. Her guest list in 2015 added Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Alana Haim, and then-boyfriend Calvin Harris, among others.

The following year, Taylor’s then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston created an iconic meme with his “I Heart T.S.” tank top. He later explained to GQ, “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a t-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this’ … And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor skipped her 4th of July party in 2017, and she stopped posting publicly about the celebrations after that — until 2023, when the social media tradition made a comeback. She took to Instagram on July 7, 2023, to share snaps from her reunion with Selena Gomez, Danielle, Este and Alana.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies. See you tonight Kansas Cityyy [sic],” she captioned the carousel. The HAIM sisters shared the same snaps on their Instagram and wrote, “Single Summer.”

Of course, it didn’t remain a single summer for Taylor for long! That same night, Travis Kelce attended her Eras tour concert in Kansas City, and their romance was born. The relationship is now equally as iconic as Taylor’s 4th of July parties.

Will Taylor Swift Have a 4th of July Party 2024?

Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that Taylor and Travis will be able to celebrate Independence Day with her friends in Rhode Island this year. The pop star is scheduled to perform three shows at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on July 4, 5 and 6. She’ll then have a few days off before jetting to Zürich, Switzerland, for two shows at Letzigrund stadium on July 9 and 10. The singer will continue touring through Europe until late August.

Taylor has famously told Travis that “jet lag is a choice,” so she might have plans to fly to Rhode Island for a belated bash during one of her breaks, but