Adele Looks Seriously Stunning While Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ — See All Her Looks From the Show!

“Hello” to our favorite special guest! Adele looked absolutely incredible while hosting the October 24 episode of Saturday Night Live after her epic 100-pound weight loss. We rounded up all of her fashionable ‘fits so you can see exactly how the singer ~set fire to the rain~ with her style and curves throughout the evening.

Performing her monologue in a stunning black dress that accentuated her tiny waist, the starlet actually addressed her inspiring weight loss. “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half that I chose,” Adele joked.

She also admitted she’d rather be host than musical guest — and that her album isn’t ready for the SNL stage just yet. “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both,” the singer explained. “I’d rather just put on some wigs, and this [hair] is all mine by the way, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?”

The U.K. native debuted her impressive slim down during her 32nd birthday celebration in May. The “Someone Like You” songstress shared a photo of herself rocking a little black dress during the milestone festivities — and needless to say, her obvious weight loss had fans and followers shook.

Unsurprisingly, the Grammy winner is “absolutely living her best life right now” after dropping the weight, an insider previously told Life & Style in the summer. “She’s in the best shape she’s ever been in — even she can’t believe how she’s transformed her body.”

This kind of overall change begins in the kitchen. “She cut out her beloved cups of tea — she was up to 10 cups a day — which she used to drink with two spoonfuls of sugar,” the source explained. “Now, she’s all about drinking green juice, eating salads … she loves kale now.” The mother of one is constantly “educating herself on the right foods to have around the house.”

The songwriter has also become an avid fitness buff. “She loves working out now, which she jokes is not something she ever thought would come out of her mouth,” the insider explains, adding the Oscar winner wants to “keep tightening up her body.” In fact, Adele is “even dreaming of running a marathon someday.”

Though her weight loss journey has been a lot of hard work, the starlet isn’t about to backtrack now. “Seeing the results is what keeps her going,” the source gushed.

“It’s a cliché, but she says she feels like a butterfly,” the insider continued. “She’s shedding her old skin and this is who she really is. It’s definitely a metamorphosis.” This stint on Saturday Night Live — Adele’s first TV appearance in four years — proves she’s ready to shine once more.

