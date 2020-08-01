She’s feeling herself! Adele flaunted her incredible 100-pound weight loss while watching Beyoncé‘s new visual album, Black Is King, at home on August 1.

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” the 32-year-old gushed in her caption on Instagram. In the photo, the “Someone Like You” singer kneeled in front of her television and signaling to the video above with her hand and a bright smile.

Courtesy of @adele/Instagram

Adele could also be seen rocking a moon-patterned top, which complemented the catsuit Bey, 38, was wearing in the clip. Both garments were designed by Marine Serre, a popular and trendy French brand beloved by many celebs, including Kylie Jenner.

The U.K. native has been all about showing off her hard work on social media over the last few months. Most recently, she shared two snapshots of herself watching her 2016 Glastonbury performance and donning the custom Chloé gown she wore on stage that night.

In May, the songstress shared an incredible photo of herself in a little black dress while celebrating her 32nd birthday with friends — and it blew fans away.

It’s clear the mother of one is “absolutely living her best life right now” after her epic weight loss, an insider exclusively told Life & Style following her birthday bash. “She’s in the best shape she’s ever been in — even she can’t believe how she’s transformed her body.”

In order to reach her goals, Adele made big changes to her diet, including cutting out her daily cups of tea with sugar. “Now, she’s all about drinking green juice, eating salads … she loves kale now,” the source added, noting the blonde beauty is constantly “educating herself on the right foods to have around the house.”

The “Rumor Has It” singer is also her own inspiration to remain dedicated to her new routine. “Seeing the results is what keeps her going,” the source gushed.

Making these changes seems to have opened a door for Adele — and we love seeing her blossom. “It’s a cliché, but she says she feels like a butterfly,” the insider added. “She’s shedding her old skin and this is who she really is. It’s definitely a metamorphosis.”