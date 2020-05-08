Fit mama! Adele’s personal trainer, Pete Geracimo, revealed the singer’s dramatic 100-pound weight loss was to get “healthy” after giving birth to her son and having vocal surgery and not about “getting super skinny.” The “Rolling in the Deep” artist debuted her fit figure in a photo to celebrate her 32nd birthday and looked absolutely incredible.

Like many weight loss journeys, it was a process for Adele. “When 25 dropped [in 2015] and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13-month grueling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices,” the A-lister’s London-based trainer explained on Instagram. “As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice.”

Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

Pete added that the Grammy winner’s dedication is for herself and 7-year-old Angelo. Even the rough patches in her life helped keep the U.K. native motivated. Adele announced she and her husband, Simon Konecki, were splitting in April 2019 and filed for divorce the following September. “It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version,” Peter noted. “She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and ‘is sweating!’”

He concluded his heartfelt post by adding, “This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

It’s amazing to see the starlet looking happy and healthy these days. Despite her newly single status, she’s solely focused on “family, fitness and health and writing music for her next album,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “There are a lot of rumors out there but Adele says romance is on the back burner, for now anyway. She has friends who want to set her up but she says all of that can wait, especially during these changing times.” Although she’s been romantically linked to U.K. rapper Skepta, the source noted Adele has “enough to keep her busy.”

Keep slaying, Adele!