Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher and husband Jordan Rodgers have finally moved into their dream home after months of working on renovations. The pair started from scratch, tearing out floors and walls, putting in a pool, new windows and a high ceiling, and the results are stunning.

JoJo gave fans a sneak preview of the home and its gorgeous decor during a series of Instagram Story videos on March 20, 2023, when she showed off the various rugs she had picked out and placed throughout the home. Some ranged from expensive, one-of-a-kind investment pieces while others were new and less expensive, but kept the lived-in vintage feel of the other area rugs.

The former reality star shared in a March 16 Instagram video how she and Jordan found a faux olive tree on Amazon and used one of her home decor line’s baskets to place it in. “Make it cuter … for less,” JoJo captioned the post, showing how they used material to stuff the basket and added faux grassy moss to the top to make it look like the entire plant was real. It ended up being placed in a sunny corner of their neutral-toned living room.

This isn’t the first time the couple has done a complete renovation on a home. The pair worked on their Dallas spread for over a year, which they showed off on Engaged with JoJo and Jordan on the KIN Network in March 2019. JoJo and Jordan initially bought the 1,900–square foot house as a flip project but fell in love with the amount of potential it had to be a home of their own.

JoJo has been flipping properties since before appearing on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2015, and she exclusively dished to Life & Style that Jordan jumped right on board following The Bachelorette.

“It’s great! When Jordan and I got together, he knew that was what I did for a living. He was stoked because he’s like that — he’s a man,” she explained. “He likes getting in there, building things, tearing things down. Demo day is his favorite day. So, he comes in there, gets his hands dirty, and he’s really great actually to bounce design ideas off of. He’s very good at it.”

The Bachelor Nation members fell in love with Puerto Rico when they stayed there for six months during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They made the big move for good in 2021, and JoJo later revealed the couple planned to raise any children they have on the island.

“It would be the best place to raise a family,” the Texas native told Us in April 2022. “My brothers live there, so my nephew lives, like, the best life ever. They’re active outside all the time. It’s in a great community. You just get out and play more [here], which I think is really cool. A lot of kids, I think, get into technology a lot these days, but the kids there, they’re always outside and in the ocean. It’s just cool.”

Scroll down to tour JoJo and Jordan’s Puerto Rico dream house in photos.