Stepmom material? Amelia Gray Hamlin had lunch with boyfriend Scott Disick and his three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, treated his girlfriend, 20, and three kids to a meal at Greek restaurant Taverna Tony in Malibu, California, on Tuesday, August 3.

In the photos, the model wore a curve-hugging black dress with spaghetti straps and purple Nike sneakers adorned with a gold swoosh. Scott rocked camo-print cargo pants and a short-sleeved button-down shirt, which he left halfway open.

All three of the Flip It Like Disick star’s kiddos were in tow with what appeared to be a security guard and a nanny, who was holding hands with Penelope, 9.

The couple has been having tons of fun with Mason, 11, Penelope and Reign, 6, this summer. On July 29, Amelia shared a photo via Instagram Stories of their “breakfast for dinner buffet” as she enjoyed a meal with Scott and his little ones. Scrambled eggs, waffles, bacon and cinnamon toast could all be seen sitting neatly on the table.

Scott and Amelia have been heating up fast since they were first romantically linked in October 2020 after attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together.

The influencer’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, was definitely skeptical of her daughter’s budding romance and the 18-year age gap between them.

“Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her. Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

As for Amelia’s famous father, actor Harry Hamlin, he’s also warmed up to her beau. “Harry’s a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart,” a separate insider explained to Life & Style. “While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young. But from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere.”

The insider added, “If Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”