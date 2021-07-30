Yummy night in! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin enjoyed a delicious “breakfast for dinner buffet” during a cute night at home with his kids on Thursday, July 29.

The model, 20, shared a cute snapshot of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s kitchen counter with a breakfast buffet of waffles, eggs and bacon on top of it. The 38-year-old’s little ones could be seen grabbing food items in the photo. Scott shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Scott and Amelia began dating in October 2020 after being spotted together at Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party — and the influencer’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, wasn’t exactly on board at first. “Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her. Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

As for Amelia’s father, actor Harry Hamlin, he has warmed up considerably to the Flip It Like Disick star as well. “Harry’s a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart,” a separate source explained. “While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young. But from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere,” the insider adds. “But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”

The Days of Our Lives alum revealed she was “a lot nervous” when she found out about the couple’s relationship, even going as far as to call it a “what the f—k moment” during an episode of RHOBH. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it,” Lisa said at the time.

Scott and Amelia appear to still be going strong. She shared a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of his 38th birthday in May. “Happy birthday, my love. You light up my life and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”