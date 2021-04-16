Showing Her Love! Amelia Gray Hamlin Rocks a Bracelet With Scott Disick’s Name on It

Someone is smitten! Amelia Gray Hamlin showed off the sweetest piece of jewelry in honor of her boyfriend, Scott Disick. “Cutest lil bracelets,” the model captioned her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 15. The photo of Amelia’s wrist featured designs by The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios, including a bracelet that spelled out Scott in white beads with gold writing.

Clearly, things between the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the Bravo personality, 19, are going strong. Scott and Amelia first sparked dating rumors at the tail end of 2020 and later confirmed their romance in February 2021.

Despite the pair’s 18-year age gap and Scott’s dating history, Amelia’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, is supportive of the pair’s relationship. “Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the insider added. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

As for Amelia’s dad, Harry Hamlin, he’s a bit more “protective,” a second source revealed to Life & Style. The former Mad Men actor, 69, “was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart,” the insider explained. “While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young, but from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere.”

In addition to Harry and Lisa, 57, being on board, Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, gave Amelia her “seal of approval,” a third source dished to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

The Poosh.com founder, 41, doesn’t “feel threatened” by the RHOBH guest star “whatsoever,” assured the source. “She’ll always be ‘mom,’ and no one will ever take that away from her. Amelia respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her. She knows where she stands.”