While there’s plenty of love and heartbreak storylines featured on Emily in Paris, it turns out a romance between costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman sparked behind the scenes. Inside their relationship timeline and what they have said about their relationship.

When Did Ashley Park and Paul Forman Start Dating?

Ashley and Paul met when he joined the cast of the Netflix show for season 3 as Nicolas De Leon, who was Ashley’s character Mindy Chen’s love interest.

They hinted at their relationship by sharing several photos together on social media, while the pair were spotted holding hands at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner in October 2023.

Ashley Park Confirmed She Was Dating Paul Forman After a Medical Emergency

Ashley didn’t confirm her and Paul were romantically involved until she revealed she suffered a medical emergency via Instagram on January 19, 2024.

Alongside a photo of Paul kissing Ashley’s forehead as she rested in a hospital bed, she explained that she had tonsillitis. Her condition then “spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of [her] organs.” The California native added, “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” she started off her lengthy caption.”

Ashley continued the post by thanking Paul for being by her side during the difficult time.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Later that month, Ashley hinted they had been together for about one year via an Instagram post on January 25, 2024. “A year ago from today @peforman,” she captioned the post, which showed them embracing in an intimate hug. “Annual January heroism.”

He then flirtatiously responded, “The only heroism comes from having you by my side.”

Ashley Park Was Hesitant to Date Paul Forman

While promoting season 4 of Emily in Paris, Ashley told Cosmopolitan in August 2024 that she initially didn’t want to “date an actor again” when she met Paul. However, she did admit he was “eye candy.”

“I was also like, ‘Oh my god, definitely not. I am past that. I would never fall for someone who looks that impeccable,’” she told the outlet. “So we were just friends. Very platonically, we would hang out.”

Their costar Lily Collins “noticed the chemistry” between Ashley and Paul, which she brought to the Joy Ride star’s attention. “She was like, ‘Ashley, what is going on?’ And I replied, ‘Nothing. I told you I wasn’t dating actors,’” she recalled.

Ashley then shared that her feelings ultimately turned romantic when she witnessed Paul playing “chess with these children who did not have a home” during a trip to Poland.