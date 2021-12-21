New man? Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline stepped out with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Zack Bia following her split from ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Madelyn, 24, and Zack, 25, were photographed having dinner together at Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi on December 19, according to photos obtained by E! News.

They both looked stylish in jeans, and Madelyn rocked a black, leather jacket while Zack stayed cozy in a flannel shirt. That being said, it’s unclear if their dinner was a romantic date or if the pair is strictly platonic.

Their outing came just two days before the Stranger Things actress’ birthday. They currently follow each other on Instagram, and Zack has dated A-listers in the past.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The DJ, whose close friends include Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Drake, had a previous romance with singer Madison Beer. The pair began dating in late 2017 following the “Selfish” artist’s split from YouTube star Jack Gilinsky. They were together on-and-off until calling it quits in March 2019.

Zack gets to rub elbows with the Hollywood elite thanks to his job at H.Wood Group, a Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle company that owns celebrity-favorite clubs Poppy, The Nice Guy, Delilah and more.

“Zack has a wide range of genuine interests and knowledge, and then he has a core moral compass, which is hard,” H.Wood Group founder and owner, John Terzian, told GQ. “A lot of people get into this business for girls or drugs. None of that is in him. He’s in it for the work.”

Us Weekly reported in early November that Madelyn and Chase, 29, broke up after one year of dating. They have since sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted out together since news of their uncoupling, but they have given no indication that they are back together.

The former couple met through Outer Banks but remained friends until their relationship took a romantic turn during the coronavirus pandemic when they self-isolated together. They confirmed they were dating in June 2020.

Chase previously told Life & Style he felt “so lucky” to count Madelyn as not only a girlfriend but as a coworker. “We’re both absolutely obsessed with our job,” he gushed in July 2020. “So, to go to work with your partner and to go work on a project that you kind of have always dreamed of doing … is super exciting.”