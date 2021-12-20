Actress Shailene Woodley and fiancé Aaron Rodgers sparked split rumors amid their whirlwind engagement, which has led many fans to ask: Are they still together or dating new people?

Breakup speculation ramped up after the Big Little Lies actress, 30, did not publicly acknowledge the quarterback’s 38th birthday on December 2. Moreover, the birthday boy was spotted out on the big day with Shailene nowhere in sight.

Courtesy of Keleigh Sperry Teller/Instagram

However, a source told People that the couple are “still together” and are simply just “very private” about their “non-traditional” romance.

That being said, celebrity gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi claimed later that month that the Adrift actress and Green Bay Packers star are “not together.” Reps for Shailene nor Aaron did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s requests for comment.

The duo has stayed relatively hush-hush about their relationship in recent months, but Shailene defended Aaron in November after he faced criticism when he tested positive for COVID-19. It was revealed that he was unvaccinated, despite claiming to be “immunized” three months earlier in August.

The Fault in Our Stars actress took to her Instagram Stories to respond to alleged photos of the athlete out in California during his reported quarantine time.

“Literally, y’all need to calm the f—k down,” she posted on her Instagram stories, claiming the photos were not of the football player. “This is straight-up HILARIOUS.”

At the time, an insider told Life & Style that Shailene was “standing by” her man, and they were staying optimistic about their romance.

“As far as I know, they’re still engaged and in love and looking forward to their wedding,” the insider said in November. “I haven’t heard about specific plans, other than it’s still on, but Shailene is notoriously private.”

In addition, the insider noted that the Insurgent actress was “keeping a low profile” during Aaron’s “scandal.”

“She understands alternative health choices and, of course, she’s shared that with Aaron but the last thing she wants, in this divided climate about the COVID vaccine, is to get embroiled in a political debate,” said the insider.

Shailene and Aaron began dating in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The California native announced their surprise engagement while accepting the NFL Honors award in February of that year.

“180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” he said in his speech. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”