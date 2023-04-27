After every woman in the Kardashian-Jenner family graced the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala for the first time altogether, rumors began swirling that they had been axed from the guest list for this year’s event. Keep reading to find out if the Kardashians are invited to the 2023 Met Gala.

Are the Kardashians Invited to the Met Gala?

While 2022 was the first year that all the sisters, plus mom Kris Jenner, were invited to the New York-based fete, just two months ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl of fashion, Page Six reported that Anna Wintour was nixing the famous clan from this year’s event.

Despite Wintour being the editor-in-chief of Vogue and also in control of the coveted guest list for the annual gala, a source close to the family told the outlet that the rumors were untrue.

Are the Kardashians Attending the Met Gala?

Kim Kardashian – who wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown to the 2022 gala – firmly shut down any rumors that she was not invited to return.

“Had a date with [Choupette Lagerfeld] in Paris,” she captioned a series of photos via Instagram on April 26. “We then spent some time at [Karl Lagerfeld’s] office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Her attendance at this year’s gala will mark the SKIMS founder’s 10th appearance on the iconic Met steps, having attended every event since 2013. (The 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

It remains unclear whether Kim will attend the function solo or be accompanied by her famous siblings.

However, fans believe that Kylie Jenner dropped a hint that she will be gracing us with her presence as she shared a throwback photo of herself and sister Kendall Jenner from the 2019 event.

“Will never ever get over this,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder – who made her debut in 2016 – wrote alongside the photo shared via her Instagram Story on April 26. “Such a special memory with you my sister [Kendall].”

For her part, Kendall has been attending the event since 2014.

What Is the 2023 Met Gala Theme?

This year the theme will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” a tribute to the late Chanel creative director who died at age 85 in February 2019 after a secret battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ in 2011 — and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005,” Vogue announced on September 30, 2022. “Andrew Bolton said, ‘Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art — fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”