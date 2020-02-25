What does it mean? Bachelor star Peter Weber suspiciously shared a video of him and contestant Hannah Ann Sluss in bed together on his Instagram Story but then quickly deleted. Fans managed to catch a screengrab of the short, looping video ahead of fantasy suite dates on February 24. The clip showed the pilot and model popping a bottle of champagne while under the covers in their pajamas. Before you freak out over the meaning behind the intimate post, it doesn’t appear to be a finale spoiler.

It’s unclear why the 28-year-old deleted the cute video since it looked to be from his overnight date with Hannah Ann, 23. Fans noticed that the bed frame was identical. He then later shared more photos and videos of all three of his finale contestants, which included Victoria Fuller and Madison Prewett, in Australia so one moment with Hannah Ann doesn’t seem like that big of a deal. However, Peter quickly deleting the clip definitely made fans raise an eyebrow — and they had a lot of theories.

“My guess is his GF/fiancée (Madi) didn’t like him posting a pic in bed from this week,” one viewer hypothesized about the idea that Peter ends up with the Alabama native. “Y’all this is just the fantasy suite,” another person said to brush off the incident. “I definitely think they end up together,” someone else hoped for the Bachelor Nation stud and model.

The Tennessee native and leading man have had a pretty smooth relationship all season long. She was given the first impression rose, and their overnight date went extremely well. “I know what I have with Hannah Ann. She’s someone I will be able to lean on always, 100 percent, through the good and bad times,” Peter said during the latest episode. “And, it is the absolute best feeling in the world.”

Hannah Ann has been an obvious frontrunner, and every move she makes has fans questioning where her romance with Peter stands. She revealed on Instagram that she is moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of Knoxville in “two weeks” on February 19. Considering the pilot lives in Westlake Village, just a short drive from the city center, people thought this was a hint that the pair ends up together. Or, she’s just living her best life?

Whether you are here for the Peter and Hannah Ann theories or not, it’s definitely been a season for the books!