Putting his foot down! The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross is implementing a new rule to the fantasy suite week overnight dates during season 27. There will be “no sex” for the lead and his final three women this time around.

“This week is viewed as ‘sex week,'” Zach, 26, told the show’s host Jesse Palmer in a preview for the rest of the season, noting that his rule is “against the grain” for fantasy suite week.

The bombshell preview aired following the Monday, February 27, episode in which Zach narrowed down his suitors to seven women. Going forward, the California native will have to decide who he wants to take to hometowns before the overnight dates occur.

“I’ve got strong feelings for all of these women,” Zach admitted in the same preview, explaining that he wants fantasy suites to be “an act of love, not lust.”

Keep reading for everything we know about Zach’s fantasy suites so far.

Who Does Zach Shallcross Take to Fantasy Suites?

Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki are reportedly Zach’s final four women. According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Charity will be eliminated following her hometown date in Columbus, Georgia. The remaining three women will reportedly jet off to Krabi, Thailand, for the fantasy suite dates.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

What Did Zach Shallcross Say About Fantasy Suites?

While it’s unclear if he was speaking about the overnight dates, the Bachelor preview also showed the women sobbing at point.

“I could lose a lot of women from this,” Zach could be heard saying. “It was a beautiful moment. Feels robbed.”

Bachelor Nation fans know that Zach has experienced his fair share of drama with fantasy suite week. While competing for Rachel Recchia‘s heart on The Bachelorette, the ABC personality was sent home following his overnight date.

“I don’t know what it could be, but Rachel’s concern came out of nowhere,” he said during a confessional during The Bachelorette season 19. “I think it’s bulls—t, to be honest. She was putting on a front. That scares me. That scares me a lot.”

In various interviews after the split, Zach went on to say that he felt there was “a total lack of communication” between himself and Rachel. “She treated me like I was a complete stranger,” he recalled on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins‘ “Almost Famous” podcast in January.

“We were both sitting there next to each other and just like, this can’t be true,” he added. “Like does she even care about me in like the same way I feel for her or even at all? … It was tough.”

