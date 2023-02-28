The Race Is On! See the Top Contenders to Be the 2023 Bachelorette After Zach’s Season

Who is the next leading lady? As Bachelor star Zach Shallcross’ season comes to a steady close, fans are wondering who will star as the new Bachelorette in 2023. Keep reading to see the top contenders for season 20.

Warning! Spoilers ahead.

Die-hard fans of Bachelor Nation have tuned in week after week to see Zach find love in front of the cameras. Though his season hasn’t been as dramatic as Bachelors of the past, Zach has maintained that romance – and lasting love – are on his radar. His top four contestants that reportedly get to hometowns are a direct reflection of that. Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel and Charity Lawson are all said to make it to the coveted hometown week, according to Reality Steve, with Charity reportedly being sent home before making it to overnight dates.

The drama scale has yet to be witnessed, but the next to go home according to Reality Steve is Ariel, leaving Kaity and Gabi standing – when all is said and done, Kaity and Zach are reportedly the couple to make it out in the end with an engagement.

With all that said, it’s likely – based on the habits of the franchise – that one of the top four ladies sent home by the Anaheim native will shine as the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 20.

For example, season 19 of the show saw fan favorites Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia head up the show in a joint season – they, alongside Susie Evans, were the top three finalists during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Meanwhile, Zach was one of Rachel’s top four guys during her chance at finding love.

The franchise, clearly, is very cyclical and it’s likely that this pattern will continue. However, it wouldn’t be completely out of left field if producers offered up someone from the days of The Bachelor gone by – or even someone who’s already been the Bachelorette! – as the leading lady.

For instance, Clare Crawley was named the Bachelorette is a surprising turn of events – leaving the show early with Dale Moss, she was then replaced by Tayshia Adams. Since Tayshia’s engagement to Zac Clark didn’t work out, she could potentially be on the candidate list for The Bachelorette season 20 – though she has said that she’s ready to date outside of Bachelor Nation.

Natasha Parker from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor could be another unexpected contender, as fans loved seeing her kick Brendan Morais to the curb during her stint on Bachelor In Paradise. Clearly, there are no set rules.

Keep scrolling to see the top contenders to become the next Bachelorette!