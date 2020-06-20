It’s over. Bachelor in Paradise alum Demi Burnett and her boyfriend, Slater Davis, split on June 20, Us Weekly confirmed. The breakup comes just four months after going Instagram official with their relationship.

The short-lived couple hinted at their split via social media. They recently unfollowed each other on Instagram and the Bachelor alum, 25, deleted the photos she had of her former flame on her profile.

The musician, also 25, took to his Instagram Stories to seemingly share his thoughts about the breakup. “So many ups [and] downs,” he wrote over a selfie, adding a broken heart emoji.

The Texas native recently revealed quarantining with her now-ex caused the couple to have disagreements often. “[When] you spend that much time with someone and their family, it’s like you start nit-picking and you start getting mad over the stupidest stuff and fighting about it,” Demi said on the May 27 episode of her “Big Demi Energy” podcast.

She also noted fighting in front of Slater’s family made things even more difficult. “I definitely feel uncomfortable at times,” Demi added. “But I’m just trying to get over it but it’s frustrating cause it’s like, ‘Babe’ — I’m like, ‘Don’t involve your family in all this cause you know I’m here with you and it’s gonna be awkward for me and uncomfortable and I don’t want that.”

Before Demi started dating Slater, she was in a relationship with fellow BIP alum Kristian Haggerty. The former flames got engaged during the season 6 finale of the summer dating series. They split three months later in October 2019.

Sadly, the sorority girl told Life & Style exclusively she’s “not really” on friendly terms with her ex, who has since moved on with Taylor Blake — one of Demi’s close friends. Demi also noted she and Kristian, 28 — who were the first same-sex couple in the history of the Bachelor franchise — “do not talk at all” anymore.

“I mean I would be friendly with her, but I don’t know if she would be with me. I mean, she probably would. She’s a really great person,” the podcaster said in May. “She has a new relationship that she’s really happy in from the looks of it on social media, so I’m happy for her.”