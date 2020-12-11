They grow up so fast! Brie Bella shared a comparison of her first child, daughter Birdie Danielson, and her second child, son Buddy, at the same age on Thursday, December 10.

First, the 37-year-old mama shared a snapshot of her 3-year-old girl “[three] years ago from today” on her Instagram Stories. Then, the Total Bellas star shared a second photo of her 4-month-old son “today” to show how much they look alike. “They look the same size but Buddy is [three] months younger in [the] pic than Bird!! LOL,” Brie added on the photo of her smiley baby boy.

Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram

Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their second child on August 1, just one day after her twin sister, Nikki Bella, gave birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Brie and Daniel’s daughter was used to be being the only kid in the family until her little brother and cousin arrived — which made it difficult for the toddler to adjust.

“Even though she’s obsessed with Buddy, it’s hard when it’s all about you, and then now you’re sharing it all,” Brie revealed on an episode of her “The Bellas Podcast” show with Nikki, 37, in September. Luckily, Brie’s hubby, whom she wed in April 2014, gave “all of [his] attention and energy” to their daughter to make sure she didn’t feel left out.

“It’s been amazing because Bryan’s really taken control with Bird and it’s allowed me to just give all my attention to Buddy,” the WWE alum explained at the time. “I obviously have my little times with Birdie throughout the day and I make sure I give her all the attention [then], but it’s really kind of helped me not be so stressed out.”

Had the former wrestler given birth to another girl, she and her man (real name: Bryan Danielson) had a few cute names picked out. “I wanted Branch for a name. I know when we had Birdie, Branch was in my top 5 and people thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be like the sweetest, cutest little girls,” Brie revealed in a YouTube video in late September. “Bryan was really drawn to Blossom.”

“Obviously you know us always with the B, but we wanted anything that’s, like, nature-inspired,” the proud mama added. “We were torn so we were like, ‘OK, if it’s a girl, when we see her we’ll both feel it.’”

Though Buddy was, in fact, born a boy, it’s clear he is no less loved by the Bella family.