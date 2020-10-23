Girls’ day! Nikki Bella enjoyed a “special date” with niece Birdie Danielson at the pumpkin patch as the newly minted mama picked out something special for newborn son Matteo’s first Halloween. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, also joined in the fall festivities.

“Had a special date … My little Bird,” the Total Bellas star, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 22, along with a slew of photos showing her and the toddler, 3, having fun on a farm. Nikki shared a second photo surrounded by pumpkins and added, “Kid at heart … Picking Matteo’s first pumpkin.”

Courtesy Brie Bella/Instagram

Brie also posted a photo of their exciting outing. “The best kisses,” she captioned a precious snapshot that showed her smooching her daughter.

It seems Birdie thoroughly enjoyed her day out with her aunt and mom, especially since she’s now outnumbered in the family. Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo on July 31, while Brie gave birth to her second child, a son named Buddy, with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) one day later.

Brie said the transition has been tough on her oldest. “[The coronavirus pandemic] has been a big change for [Birdie], not going to school and all her fun little classes,” the WWE babe explained to her twin sister during “The Bellas Podcast” in September. “And then having Artem and Nikki have a baby, and that attention go away, and then us having one. Even though she’s obsessed with Buddy, it’s hard when it’s all about you, and then now you’re sharing it all.”

Luckily, her supportive hubby, 39, has stepped in to give “all of [his] attention and energy” to their toddler.

“It’s been amazing because Bryan’s really taken control with Bird and it’s allowed me to just give all my attention to Buddy,” Brie continued. “I obviously have my little times with Birdie throughout the day and I make sure I give her all the attention [then], but it’s really kind of helped me not be so stressed out.”

The family of four has found their stride and recently relocated to Napa Valley, California, from Phoenix, Arizona, because they wanted to minimize their lifestyle.

“I’m in love [with] my family, we’re all doing great. We majorly downsized. We wanted to be more simple,” Brie dished on her podcast in October about moving. “We just felt like we needed to get back to who we were before kids and let’s simplify our life and live more country, and we’re doing it. And so, we did it!”

These ladies are slaying the mom game!