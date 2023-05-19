Captain Marvel starlet Brie Larson is one of Hollywood’s most desired actresses and has seen an outpouring of success in her career. Although 2023 is a big year for the upcoming Fast X star, she faced heartbreak ​due to her split from longtime boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz. Keep reading to learn more about Brie and Elijah’s past relationship and why they broke up.

When Did Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz Start Dating?

The pair began dating in 2019 after they were spotted on a PDA-filled date in California, but never fully hard-launched their relationship. Being that Brie and Elijah are both actors, they naturally made ​red carpet appearances together during their romance.

Brie and the Envoy actor attended the Oscars together in 2020 and were “holding on to each other tightly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. The insider noted that they “looked comfortable with one another” but also “seemed intense.”

hoto by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress and her former beau even made big career wins together during their romance and both starred in the 2020 mini-series The Messy Truth in VR. In fact, their work even earned them an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.

Brie starred in and Elijah directed the 2022 Disney+ short film Remembering and talked about working on the project together at the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that September.

“I’m in love with [Elijah] and we talk about this stuff all the time. So, it was a very easy collaboration and part of what he had come up with – this concept – very quickly. It was during the pandemic and we were just wanting to be creative and we were thinking, ‘What could we do that could be a small, contained thing that we could do to be creative on our own?’” she said at the time.

When Did Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz Split?

It is unknown when the Avengers: Quantum Encounter star and Elijah ended their relationship; however, Brie revealed she was single in March 2023.

“I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time, while expressing that she plans to start a family in the future amid her single relationship status. “How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity — I don’t know.”