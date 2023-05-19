Brie Larson and Ex Elijah Allan-Blitz Were Once a Power Couple: Find Out Why the Actors Split
Captain Marvel starlet Brie Larson is one of Hollywood’s most desired actresses and has seen an outpouring of success in her career. Although 2023 is a big year for the upcoming Fast X star, she faced heartbreak due to her split from longtime boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz. Keep reading to learn more about Brie and Elijah’s past relationship and why they broke up.
When Did Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz Start Dating?
The pair began dating in 2019 after they were spotted on a PDA-filled date in California, but never fully hard-launched their relationship. Being that Brie and Elijah are both actors, they naturally made red carpet appearances together during their romance.
Brie and the Envoy actor attended the Oscars together in 2020 and were “holding on to each other tightly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. The insider noted that they “looked comfortable with one another” but also “seemed intense.”
The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress and her former beau even made big career wins together during their romance and both starred in the 2020 mini-series The Messy Truth in VR. In fact, their work even earned them an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.
Brie starred in and Elijah directed the 2022 Disney+ short film Remembering and talked about working on the project together at the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that September.
“I’m in love with [Elijah] and we talk about this stuff all the time. So, it was a very easy collaboration and part of what he had come up with – this concept – very quickly. It was during the pandemic and we were just wanting to be creative and we were thinking, ‘What could we do that could be a small, contained thing that we could do to be creative on our own?’” she said at the time.
When Did Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz Split?
It is unknown when the Avengers: Quantum Encounter star and Elijah ended their relationship; however, Brie revealed she was single in March 2023.
“I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time, while expressing that she plans to start a family in the future amid her single relationship status. “How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity — I don’t know.”