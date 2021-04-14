Getting wedding-ready! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, went wedding dress shopping with her best friends, including the footballer’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, on Tuesday, April 13.

In photos and videos posted to the 25-year-old’s Instagram Stories, the NFL star’s bride-to-be gave fans a glimpse of the day trip the group took so she could try on some potential gowns for her upcoming nuptials. The besties hopped a private jet to an undisclosed location and wore white outfits to commemorate the special moment while they browsed a bridal store.

The ladies also enjoyed dinner at Catch in Los Angeles after the outing. Brittany shared snapshots and videos of the food, including an oozing brownie dessert.

On March 31, Brittany and Patrick celebrated their 9-year anniversary as a couple with a gorgeous and romantic dinner date. “Today is our 9-year anniversary!” the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder captioned a photo of herself and her future husband on the steps of their private jet before flying out to the destination of their date. “So yes, I interrupted work day to take a cute pic.”

The lovebirds started dating after meeting in high school. Their relationship began as a friendship but blossoming into something romantic after about a year of knowing one another. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” Brittany previously explained via Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

The twosome got engaged in September 2020. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Brittany announced the milestone moment on social media. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Less than a month later, the pair revealed they were expecting baby No. 1. “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her beau holding up their sonogram. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared the ultrasound photo to his own Instagram and captioned it with a red heart emoji. The couple welcomed their baby, daughter Sterling Skye, in February.

