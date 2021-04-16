Lookin’ fine, mama! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, flaunted her post-baby body in a sexy orange blazer look during a wedding dress try-on trip with her BFFs on Thursday, April 15.

The 25-year-old — who welcomed her first child, daughter Sterling Skye, with the NFL star, 25, on February 20 — showed off her slim figure in the cute outfit, which included white ankle boots, a white tank top and a white purse. She and her pals, who have been by her side throughout the multi-day trip, dined at Nobu in Beverly Hills after taking a cute group selfie. The crew made sure to get dessert, which the restaurant’s staff made special by writing “Congrats Mrs. Mahomes” in chocolate syrup on the plate.

Earlier that day, the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder and her friends enjoyed a day of wedding dress shopping, which she documented via her Instagram Stories. The Texas native also brought her friends to browse gowns in Los Angeles the day prior.

Brittany and her future husband started dating in high school — but their relationship was initially platonic. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” the personal trainer previously revealed via Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.” Things became romantic about a year after they became pals.

The longtime loves got engaged in September 2020, nearly eight years after they became a couple. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Brittany announced the milestone via Instagram. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

The former soccer star and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed they were expecting their first child less than a month later. “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany wrote on an Instagram photo of herself and her man holding up their sonogram together. The football player also shared the ultrasound photo to his own Instagram, captioning the image with a single red heart emoji.

