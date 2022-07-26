Not hiding! Candace Cameron Bure stepped out in public for the first time since JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” while participating in a TikTok trend.

The Fuller House star, 46, was photographed as she exited her car before entering her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, July 26. In the photos, the actress dressed comfortably, wearing lavender leggings, a gray oversized crewneck and furry slide sandals.

Candace’s public outing is her first since the Dance Moms alum, 19, posted a video on TikTok naming the Full House alum as the “rudest celebrity [she’s] met.” JoJo made her post as part of a viral trend circulating the app, selecting Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity and Elton John the coolest, with Zendaya being chosen as JoJo’s celebrity crush.

In the former reality star’s upload, she appeared to flash a photo of Candace on the screen while the caption read “rudest celebrity I’ve met….” She used an image of the actress on the Full House spinoff, Fuller House, wearing a maroon sleeveless turtleneck.

In the aftermath of JoJo’s TikTok callout, some fans debated in the comments over who was actually in the image.

“I don’t think #1 is Candance [sic] Cameron. I really think it’s Ashley (Brynns Mom) from Dance Moms,” one person commented. Another replied, “If you slow down the video it’s candance [sic] forsure.”

The Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution host gave no further details about why she chose the Fuller House star as the rudest celebrity she’d encountered in Hollywood. While the two have not yet worked together on any projects, they did both compete on Dancing With the Stars, though in different seasons. In addition to their appearances on the reality dance competition series, JoJo attended the Fuller House premiere in 2016.

Despite fan speculation that her TikTok was about Candace, JoJo has yet to publicly comment on the video. For Candace’s part, she posted a cryptic Bible verse the day after being called the rudest celeb.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” Candace wrote via Instagram Stories on July 25.

The mom of three, who shares kids Natasha, Lev and Maksim with husband Valeri Bure, has a history of sassy social media interactions with haters. On October 30, 2021, she clapped back at a follower commenting on her outfit.

“Supposed to avoid red at weddings. It’s a power color and steals the spotlight from the bride,” the user wrote, and Candace responded, “Different style rules in Los Angeles.”

