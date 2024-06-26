Cara Delevingne Could Be Taylor Swift's Maid of Honor

Taylor Swift has always had a ton of time for Cara Delevingne through the years, but lately, the pair have become quite inseparable. The supermodel has assumed senior status within the squad and looks a good bet to be a bridesmaid when the pop superstar eventually marries Travis Kelce, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Taylor adores Cara. She was one of the people really pulling for her when she went through her hard time and she’s never forgotten that,” the insider says. “There’s a lot of mutual respect between them. Cara really looks up to her and is so in awe of all that she’s achieved.”

The source reveals that the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 34, and the Paper Towns actress, 31, “went through a time where they didn’t see as much of each other, but they always stayed in touch.”

“And whenever Cara’s name comes up, Taylor is quick to praise her as one of her favorite people in the world. She says Cara has so much depth than people give her credit for, and she loves how she can make the simplest things so much fun,” the insider continues.

Now that Taylor is getting serious with boyfriend Travis, 34, whom she began dating in July 2023, it’s looking more and more likely that she’ll walk down the aisle to marry the NFL star. That means she’ll have to select bridesmaids and a maid of honor from her huge squad, but the source says Cara is a contender.

“Taylor’s going to have a big decision to make when it comes to choosing her maid of honor. Everyone’s assuming it will be Blake Lively, but the way things are shaping up these days, Cara’s a frontrunner,” the insider notes, adding that the two “really bonded” during Taylor’s recent trip to visit her pal in London.

“One of the most important jobs for the maid of honor is planning the bachelorette party and keeping Taylor calm and happy during the big day, and there’s no one better for that than Cara,” the source concludes. “Travis would be smart to make a friend out of Cara because she’s someone Taylor relies on for advice. If he has her on his side, he won’t go wrong.”

Taylor quietly flew to London to support Cara in her final performance as Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret on May 31. The “Fortnight” hitmaker had just wrapped a set of shows in Spain. Her appearance at Playhouse Theater’s Kit Kat Club in London was confirmed by the theater’s head of marketing, Arthur Jones, on X.

“Taylor Swift?? Was supporting Cara Delevingne?? At Cabaret?? TONIGHT??!!” a fan wrote on the social media platform, to which Arthur responded, “Can confirm. A special night.”

Weeks later, Taylor returned to The Big Smoke for a girls’ night out with Cara, Kate Moss, Lena Dunham, Stella McCartney, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Danielle and Este Haim and Chrissie Hynde at Argentinian restaurant Casa Cruz on June 11 ahead of her Eras tour shows in Liverpool, England.

Taylor and Cara seemingly met at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and they’ve been supporting each other ever since. The supermodel has even shared her thoughts on the Grammy winner’s relationship with Travis — and she’s totally on board.

“I’m so, so happy for her,” Cara told E! News at the Las Vegas Grand Prix race in November 2023. “There’s definitely something very different about them. I’m always rooting for my girl.”