While summer is the prime time for wearing crop tops, celebrities love wearing the ab-baring look all year long. Whether it be under a chic blazer or part of a gorgeous red carpet ensemble, sexy crop tops never go out of style.

Kendall Jenner is the queen of white crop tops. She loves the simple yet chic look that she can pair with funky pants, miniskirts or leggings. She frequently goes braless when wearing the style in T-shirts and halter tops, as she’s admitted that she loves going au naturel.

“Lately, it’s like I’m either braless or I have my bra out, lol,” The Karadshians star wrote on her app in 2016. “I’m all about freeing the nipple and I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt — whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin,” she added.

“I don’t really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it’s cool, and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” she continued.

Other celebrities love showing off their flat abs while out and about in a crop top. Jennifer Lopez frequently wears them with blazers and trousers, as the gym fanatic has such a tight and toned abdomen, it would be a shame not to show it off.

Rihanna blazed a trail of making pregnancy crop tops part of her sexy maternity style while she was expecting her first child in 2022. She frequently rocked bare belly outfits that were both chic and likely quite comfortable!

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” RiRi told Vogue in April. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” the superstar added.

Scroll down for photos of stars wearing sexy crop tops.