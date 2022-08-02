When it comes to crop tops, actress Jennifer Lawrence is a huge fans of the ab-baring look. She’s worn them with outfits on red carpets, as well as the item being a staple in her streetwear style.

The Hunger Games star took a brief break from rocking crop tops when she became pregnant with her first child, whom she shares with art dealer husband Cooke Maroney, in 2021. The couple welcomed their baby in February 2022, and within six months, Jennifer was already back to wearing tummy-flashing crop tops that showed off how her figure and tight abs had totally snapped back.

Jennifer was photographed having a day out in New York City on July 31, 2022, wearing a short black crop top paired with loose faded wide-leg jeans and Birkenstock-style sandals. She donned sunglasses and carried a small silver umbrella to protect herself from the summer sun. Later, she wore her casual day outfit to dinner at luxury Chinese restaurant Hwa Yuan, throwing an unbuttoned white and black striped blouse over the top.

Even better was her dinner date for the evening, as she met up with BFF, fellow mom and fellow Oscar winner, actress Emma Stone. The two had a baby and spouse-free dinner out together, as the restaurant shared a photo of the smiling pair posing with their chef.

“Hwa Yuan was thrilled to host Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence for dinner! Chef Tang and the Tang family are big fans of theirs and are honored that they are fans of our restaurant and food. Emma and Jennifer, we hope you enjoyed and come back again soon!” an Instagram post from the eatery read next to the snapshot.

Both before and after motherhood, Jen has been a major fan of the simple and classic cropped white T-shirt. The Red Sparrow star loves both tight and loose styles, which she frequently pairs with loose and comfy trousers. It’s a timeless look, and perfect for sweltering New York City summers where the airy shirt allows one to cool off just a little. It also helps that Jennifer has such killer abs that there’s no reason she wouldn’t want to show them off!

Scroll down for Jennifer’s hottest photos wearing crop tops.