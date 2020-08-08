Dinner date! Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Max Ehrich, were spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu after dining with YouTuber Nikita Dragun on August 7. The cute trio was all smiles as they made their way to their car — and we love seeing the engaged singer so happy.

In the series of photos, Demi, 27, can be seen rocking a stunning magenta dress with a heart-shaped Chanel purse on her arm. The “Sober” singer clutched her man’s hand as they walked to their vehicle. Nikita, 24, looked decidedly more casual in a crop top, jeans and sneakers. While Max, 29, was fully masked up, Demi held hers over her face and their vlogger pal opted to forgo a face covering.

It’s great to see Demi enjoying herself right now — after all, it seems she’s been on top of the world since revealing her engagement to the Young and the Restless alum on July 22.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but, luckily, you did, too,” she gushed on Instagram while showing off her massive diamond in a set of engagement photos. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express, but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

The actor popped the question during a walk on the beach just two months after the dynamic duo went public with their relationship.

Max and Demi first sparked romance rumors in March when they were spotted leaving each other flirty comments on social media. In early May, the pair appeared in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s music video for their song “Stuck With U,” where they confirmed their romance by slow dancing in a room together before moving in for a sweet kiss.

The happy couple is thrilled with the big step they’ve taken and “want to get married and start a family right away,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style following the engagement. ”There’s no doubt about it, it’s all they talk about. It’s part of the plan.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Demi, Max and Nikita on their dinner date together!