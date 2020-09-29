RIP, love! Demi Lovato and her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, quickly became one of Hollywood’s cutest couples before fizzling out even faster. The “Anyone” artist and the Young and the Restless actor officially began dating in March, but Life & Style confirmed in September they called it quits.

One of Demi and Max’s favorite pastimes was gushing over each other on Instagram every chance they got. In fact, it was the pair’s flirty social media exchanges that tipped off fans to their budding romance. However, following their split, it looks like they deleted all traces of each other.

On March 11, the former Disney Channel star commented, “To my [heart],” on a video of Max singing. The High School Musical alum replied with a heart and infinity emoji.

In early May, Max and Demi sealed their relationship with a kiss in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video. About three minutes into the star-studded clip, the New Mexico native and her beau can be seen slow dancing before sharing a romantic smooch.

During quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Demi and Max spent all of their time together at home. However, the duo didn’t seem to mind! “They get along so well,” a source told In Touch back in April. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

Prior to Max, the songwriter’s most notable relationship was with actor Wilmer Valderrama. He and Demi dated on-and-off for six years before eventually calling it quits for good in 2016. In January 2020, the That ‘70s Show alum proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives,” Demi later told Harper’s Bazaar of her ex moving on, noting the split taught her to “be OK” on her own.

Clearly, Demi has grown so much over the years, and it looks like she’s back on the market! Scroll through the gallery below to take a look back at her and Max’s flirtiest Instagram exchanges.