Building a life together. Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Max Ehrich, “want to get married and start a family right away,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. ”There’s no doubt about it, it’s all they talk about. It’s part of the plan.”

Demi “definitely wants to be” to be pregnant, adds the insider. “She can’t wait to be a wife and a mom.” The “Sober” singer, 27, and the Young and the Restless star, 29, who began dating in March 2020, announced their engagement on July 22.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Demi gushed on Instagram. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did, too.”

The former Disney Channel star has come so far since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018. “Demi is sober and living her best life and Max just made all her dreams come true,” assures the source. “She says he’s the icing on the cake. A lot of people complain about 2020 being such a horrible year, but not Demi. She couldn’t be happier.”

Prior to Max’s proposal, the lovebirds spent a lot of time quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They get along so well,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!”

While the pair’s relationship is still fairly fresh, the Pregnancy Pact actor set his sights on the “Sorry Not Sorry” artist nearly a decade ago. “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato,” Max tweeted in 2011, along with the hashtag “can’t always get what you want.” In May, Demi reposted the tweet to her Instagram Story, writing: “We love a little manifestation.”

As it stands, Demi and Max have yet to reveal any upcoming wedding plans. However, the former Camp Rock star did share some stunning snapshots of her pricey engagement ring worth an estimated $450,000, according to Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, Kathryn Money.

Congrats to the happy couple!

