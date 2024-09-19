The Bachelor alum Kaity Biggar claimed that Devin Strader DMed her friend while Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette was airing.

“Our friend got a DM from him. Not a good guy. [It happened] while [the show] was airing,” Kaity, 29, said about Devin, 28, while appearing on the Thursday, September 19, episode of the “More Than With Jordan Canova” podcast. “However, filming had been done so [I] don’t know the timeline of things. But scummy.”

While Kaity – who is engaged to The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross – did not reveal the friend’s identity, she confirmed that the person Devin DMed is not part of Bachelor Nation.

“Zach and I were out at a friend’s birthday party and Tyler Cameron was there and the girl that we were with reposted – she was in the photo too, a group photo of all the people at the birthday party – she reposted it to her story and Devin saw this girl, me, Zach, Tyler Cameron, and I guess he commented and was like, ‘Oh, hey, hanging out with the Bachelor people?’” Kaity alleged.

After noting that didn’t know the exact “verbatim” Devin used in the messages, she claimed that “he started to unsend them.”

“It’s crazy, too, because Zach’s friend from Houston actually knows the guy, or knows of him. Bad reputation,” Kaity shared during the episode. “And Zach was telling me that while her season was airing. I’m like, ‘OK, well he could’ve been a bad egg, then, but maybe he’s changed.’ We’re all hopeful for that. No. The guy texted Zach and was like, ‘See man? I told ya. Not good.’”

After Jenn, 26, and Devin got engaged during the season 21 finale, the former couple confirmed they split before the After the Final Rose special was filmed. Not only did Jenn accuse Devin of pulling back after their engagement, but she claimed he followed several women, including Maria Georgas, on social media shortly after they split.

Devin quickly faced backlash from fans, and he eventually broke his silence on his split from Jenn in a 13-minute video posted via Instagram. After he insisted that he wasn’t “lying” about his love for Jenn, he said they broke up because he “wasn’t good enough” for her.

“It’s incredibly difficult to navigate those emotions post show. We both had missteps, we both had flaws, we both had mistakes along the way,” he said in the clip. “But the love that Jenn and I had, and the love that especially I had for Jenn, is not something that I’m attempting to lie about, it’s not something I can fake. Every single day was an uphill battle and as a man, I’m trying to support and love the best way I can.”

The controversies continued when it was revealed that Devin’s ex had a restraining order against him for harassing her in 2017, Life & Style confirmed on Tuesday, September 17.

However, Devin denied the claims in a statement issued via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 19. “The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted. That restraining order was never granted and fully dismissed,” his statement read.