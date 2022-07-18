Fans of Don’t Be Tardy have watched Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter Ariana Biermann grow up through her teenage years. While her looks have certainly changed, especially when it comes to her weight, Ariana has been accused of getting tummy tuck, liposuction and more but has set the record straight about what cosmetic alterations she’s undergone. Keep reading to find out what Ariana has said about getting plastic surgery.

Did Ariana Biermann Get Plastic Surgery?

The Bravo star has said she has never gone under the knife, though she admitted to getting lip fillers. During a July 3, 2021, Instagram Live session, a fan asked if she had jaw filler or any kind of plastic surgery, to which Ariana replied, “LOL no.” However, when another follower asked about lip injections, Ariana said that she “sure did” get fillers and gushed, “And I f—king love them. Best thing I ever did.”

Did Ariana Biermann Get a Tummy Tuck?

During the same Instagram Live session, another follower questioned Ariana about her very noticeable weight loss over the years. When asked if she had a tummy tuck, Ariana told the person, “Nope, just worked my ass off.”

The reality star then elaborated on her noticeable slimdown and how it came through a steady diet and exercise during her high school years. “My weight loss wasn’t overnight. I originally lost 30 pounds between my sophomore to end of junior year. I was 140,” the influencer explained. “Then, January [of my] senior year, I started working out, portioning correctly, counting my calories, etc. And in October, I was 118. So, it was a process but the best thing I ever did for myself and my body.”

Ariana Biermann Has Defended Herself Against Body-Shamers

“As somebody who has been both sides of this, I want to start off by saying it doesn’t hurt any less coming from either side,” Ariana explained in a March 2021 Instagram video after posting a photo of her slim figure. “I was called fat on social media growing up my whole life … as well as in school. I gave these people so much power in the way that I felt about myself, my confidence, how I acted [and] who I was and that was just unacceptable.”

“I looked in the mirror and changed it, and I worked my ass off to get to where the hell I am today and be the skinny legend bad bitch that I am,” Ariana continued, adding, “Was I bad bitch before? Hell yes, the baddest. But was I confident, happy, loving myself? None of the sorts.”

The Bravo star then revealed she was the subject of eating disorder rumors. “I was so excited to post that first Instagram picture and guess what all the comments were? ‘You have an eating disorder, you’re on drugs, you look disgusting … you’re sick,’” she concluded. “None of them were the case, but it made me realize no matter what size you are, you will get body-shamed, and it sucks, it’s disgusting — but you’re perfect!”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Defended Daughters Ariana and Brielle Biermann Against Plastic Surgery Rumors

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared photos of both Brielle and Ariana as children versus today to Instagram in February 2022 and was flooded with comments accusing her girls of having plastic surgery.

“My daughters have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!! ” Kim responded, explaining, “Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit and Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn’t chew food for months … so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!! Nobody had liposuction that’s absurd!!”