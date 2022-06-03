Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter Ariana Biermann was destined to be a bikini superstar, thanks to her mom owning the swimsuit brand, Salty K. The reality starlet loves to model sexy two-pieces while sharing the photos with her fans via Instagram.

While she’s a confident 20-year-old in 2022 who is proud to flaunt her fit and toned body, her teen years were a struggle as Ariana dealt with body-shaming from both ends of the weight spectrum.

In July 2021, Ariana addressed how she’d lost 50 pounds gradually throughout her high school years to look as good in a swimsuit as she did at the time. She also shot down speculation that she had an eating disorder, which some fans had openly wondered about.

“I’m so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds. overnight,” she wrote in a series of Instagram Stories. “I was 167 my sophomore year. 145-ish the end of my junior. Started really working out, eating healthy, etc. in January of 2020. I am now 118 over a year and half later. I was 125 last summer.”

“Please stop,” she continued. “I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people’s bodies and worry about yourself.”

That same year, Ariana spoke openly about how body shaming goes “both ways.”

“As somebody who has been on both sides of this, I wanted to start off by saying that it doesn’t hurt any less coming from either side,” the Don’t Be Tardy star began a TikTok video. “I was called fat on social media my whole life as well as in-person … I gave these people so much power in the way that I felt about myself, my confidence, how I acted and who I was. That was just unacceptable. I looked in the mirror and changed it, and I worked my ass off to get where the hell I am today.”

“Was I a bad bitch before? Yes, the baddest. But was I confident, happy, loving myself? None of the sorts,” Ariana continued. After she shared a svelte photo post-weight loss, the realty star told fans, “I was so excited to post that first Instagram picture and guess what all the comments were? ‘You have an eating disorder, you’re on drugs, you look disgusting, you’re sick.’”

“None of them were the case, but it made me realize that no matter what size you are, you will get body-shamed, and it sucks and it’s disgusting, but you’re perfect,” Ariana concluded. With the bikini body she has today, fans now gush over how amazing she looks in swimwear when she shares photos on Instagram.

Scroll down for photos of Ariana’s best bikini looks.