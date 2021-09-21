Bachelor in Paradise stars Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn have been a solid couple amid all the drama happening on season 7. However, Demar Jackson stepping foot on the beach in Mexico seemingly puts a riff in their relationship. Do they get engaged or split? Keep reading to find out!

Caution: Season 7 finale spoilers are below.

Riley, 31, reportedly proposed to Maurissa, 25, during the final rose ceremony, and she accepted, according to Reality Steve. The Bachelor Nation couple are currently engaged.

It’s unclear how much Demar’s appearance shakes up Riley and Maurissa on season 7. Although the Montana native can be heard saying in teasers that the spin instructor was the guy she came on Paradise hoping to meet, she already had a stable relationship with Riley.

The attorney assured he “wasn’t going to give up without a fight,” and it looked like his determination paid off.

Riley and Maurissa had an instant connection during their first date in Mexico, where the former contestant from Peter Weber’s season opened up about gaining 80 pounds and hitting “low lows” after a devastating breakup in her past.

“I can guarantee you’re beautiful now, you were beautiful then,” Riley said, before gushing that their date was “exceeding” his expectations. The two ended the night by hooking up in the “boom boom room.”

She later called their night the “best first date ever” on her Instagram page. “That was something special,” Riley captioned a photo of their evening on his own page.

However, some fans made rude comments about the pair spending the night together after their first date. Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin slammed an Instagram commenter for “slut-shaming” Maurissa.

“No wonder Maurissa has never had a date!” a rude user wrote on the Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page on August 25. “Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free? Geez, jumping into bed after only knowing Riley for a few hours? She definitely isn’t there looking for a husband — no one wants to marry that!”

“I would think by 2021 we’d stop slut-shaming. Why are you only casting this negativity on Maurissa?” Becca responded. “It takes two consenting adults to tango, and by the looks of it, both Riley and Maurissa had a great tango. I personally love this for them.”