Successful professional! Riley Christian made an impact on former Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams thanks to his intelligence and sweet personality, and now, he’s making a splash on Bachelor in Paradise.

The 31-year-old lawyer currently resides in New York City. After attending a small college in Ohio, he went to law school at Syracuse University, and “the grind has been nonstop” ever since, according to his ABC bio.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Prior to his big-city career, the Michigan native was an athlete. He played Division I and Division II baseball in college after being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies out of high school, according to Reberth agency. “He was the first player in nearly 15 years to be drafted out of the Detroit Public School League,” his bio reads.

Even former host Chris Harrison noted Riley’s hustle before he appeared on season 16. “One of the more serious guys we had on the show. Great smile, but it took a lot to see that smile,” the former ABC host said while introducing Clare’s contestants during a livestream.

Riley first stood out from the pack during week 2 of The Bachelorette after the leading lady called out her contestants for not seeming like they cared to spend time with her during the first group date. The hunky contestant pulled the Sacramento native aside and was very straight forward with her.

“I am man enough to admit when I’ve made a mistake,” Riley told the hairstylist. “You came out looking as gorgeous as ever, and I didn’t jump out of my seat like I should have. And I’m sorry for that. That won’t happen again. I can promise you.”

The reality pair then cozied up for a slow dance to Boyz II Men before sharing a steamy kiss. “You want somebody that’s going to always have your back, and I am the first line of defense. I am the last stand. That’s just the way it is, all day, every day,” Riley said after their passionate moment.

Needless to say, Clare was impressed by his smooth moves. “That’s a man right there, separates the boys from the men,” she gushed over the contestant. The hairstylist went on to get engaged to Dale Moss midseason, and Tayshia became the new leading lady. Riley was eliminated during week 9, and the California babe is now engaged to finalist Zac Clark.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The “self-proclaimed workaholic” joined season 16 for “a real shot at finding love,” and he’s trying again on season 7 of Paradise. The attorney instantly hit it off with Maurissa Gunn during week 2, but there’s still a long way to go on the beach in Mexico. If you can’t wait to see what happens, click here for spoilers.