While many fans are hoping Travis Kelce proposes to girlfriend Taylor Swift, the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce, played coy when asked if there will be an engagement in the near future.

“Nobody knows that,” Donna, 72, Page Six about a possible engagement on Tuesday, October 8, while attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. “We will see what happens. You never know.”

The Kelce matriarch then added that sons Travis, 35, and Jason Kelce don’t need relationship advice from her. “I don’t give my kids advice. They have everything all settled,” she said. “They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own.”

Travis has been making headlines for his romance with Taylor, 34, ever since they confirmed their relationship in the fall of 2023. Meanwhile, Jason, 36, has been married to wife Kylie Kelce since 2018.

Donna – who has gotten to know the “Cruel Summer” singer while attending Kansas City Chiefs games together – previously revealed that Taylor might be helping Travis with household chores. “He can’t clean, he can’t cook … he’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help,” she told Extra on September 26, seemingly referring to his girlfriend.

Shortly after she made the comment, several fans took to social media to slam Donna for not raising her sons to clean up after themselves.

“Is cooking and cleaning not life lesson’s [sic] you naturally teach your child/children?” one person commented. Another jokingly added, “‘I didn’t teach my son how to be a self-reliant person so now his super busy pop star girlfriend has more crap to do.’”

Not only does Taylor seemingly help Travis take care of his chores, but an insider exclusively told Life & Style that she’s determined to help him get back in shape. After Travis helped the Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, many football fans have slammed his slow start to the 2024-2025 season. Some critics have gone so far to blame Taylor for being a distraction and partying with him too much during the offseason.

“All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” the source exclusively told Life & Style about the Ohio native on October 1. “Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her.”

After noting that Travis had participated in “training camp,” the insider said “he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do” during the offseason.

In light of the backlash, the “Cornelia Street” singer is “now making it her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back so that he can have all the haters eating their words.”

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

“She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together,” the source said. “That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”