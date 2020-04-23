Steamy selfie sessions are clearly a quarantine must! Emily Ratajkowski shared a sexy mirror shot of her perfect booty while hanging out with her dog, Colombo, on April 23. Needless to say, the bombshell never fails to take our breath away when it comes to posting the hottest pics.

In the snapshot, the 28-year-old could be seen laying on her stomach with her head on a pillow in bed, rocking a thong bikini while taking the pic with her iPhone. Her puppy sat next to her for the photo, posing like a gentleman.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the brunette beauty sharing nearly naked photos of herself. In fact, it’s practically a part of her brand. The model even shared a super scandalous throwback image of herself and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on April 3.

“This is not what our quarantine looks like (we’re mostly in sweats and hoodies) but since I posted this during my [Q&A] why not post it here?” Em captioned the mirror selfie of her hubby, 38, with his arms wrapped around her naked torso. “This was about [six] months after we got married, summer ‘18.”

This married duo is totally #CoupleGoals — even Emily’s BFF Josh Ostrovsky, a.k.a. The Fat Jewish, thinks so. He told Life & Style exclusively that the couple’s “level of communication is truly astounding” and should be envied by most. “They have complete openness. They share their deepest dreams, fears, ideas, and feelings without fear of rejection,” the 38-year-old added. “That level of communication is the secret to lasting love.”

With her hubby in tow, it seems like the world is totally Emily’s oyster. The “Blurred Lines” babe has actually learned a lot over the years.

“When I first started working, I was thinking mostly about survival: how to make money,” she told a fan during an Instagram Q&A on April 9. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that financial success doesn’t always equate happiness. My 20s were about figuring out what I want to do. I tried on a lot of hats and did a lot of things out of fear or [because] people told me I should. I’m just starting to figure out what I want, [and] that’s exciting.”