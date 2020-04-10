She’s always learning. Model Emily Ratajkowski told fans and followers how her “priorities” in life and her career “changed” since she was younger during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on April 9. Interestingly enough, it seems as though the 28-year-old is happy with her own evolution.

“When I first started working, I was thinking mostly about survival: how to make money,” the brunette beauty explained in her post. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that financial success doesn’t always equate happiness. My 20s were about figuring out what I want to do. I tried on a lot of hats and did a lot of things out of fear or [because] people told me I should. I’m just starting to figure out what I want, [and] that’s exciting.”

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the actress sharing wise words about growing up. In fact, the “Blurred Lines” babe gave the world an insight into her experience as a child in the entertainment industry in January.

“I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all,” Emily wrote over a photo of her younger self in a bikini on Instagram. “I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body.”

The starlet did acknowledge how the body confidence she developed helped her forge a path and a career. “All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram,” she continued. “Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than ‘sexiness,’ but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now.”

As usual, EmRata had pretty great advice for young women trying to figure themselves out. “Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings,” she concluded. Seems like this bombshell has it all figured out — well, mostly.