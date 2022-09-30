Holy smokes! Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has attended many red carpet events, which means she’s posed for pictures in an array of outfits. Naturally, the reality personality likes to wear eye-catching clothing, especially her braless looks.

The former 16 and Pregnant star has undergone cosmetic procedures over the years, including multiple boob jobs, breast implants and chin implants. After getting plastic surgery, Farrah gained newfound confidence in her skin.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been,” she told Life & Style in April 2019. “I am the happiest. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been.”

From Pilates to kickboxing, the “My Teenage Dream Ended” author knows how to keep her figure in tip-top shape. If you got it, flaunt it … right? Farrah does just that when she dazzles in daring braless outfits, while showcasing her body.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” she said, adding, “I always go HAM. It’s summer all year long for me.”

The brunette beauty turned heads while making a surprise entrance at the 2019 Emmys. She donned a beaded, floor-length gown with a cutout that exposed her underboob, in the classiest of manners. Farrah wore her hair in a loose, curly updo, which was the perfect style to pair with the champagne-colored dress.

Beyond her stunning ensemble, which was one of her best ones to date, the influencer mingled with the A-list of A-listers. “You know I’m watching primetime on @amazonprimevideo congrats @jeffbezos and I hope to be in an amazon original soon! let’s do a deal for my biopic! Cheers #emmyawards,” she captioned a selfie with Jeff Bezos at the event.

One could say fashion is a passion of Farrah’s, as she launched an apparel line Mom Boss in 2017. The online brand came just one year before she opened a children’s boutique for her daughter, Sophia, whom she shares with late boyfriend Derek Underwood.

“Awhhh! #ProudMom so happy & excited for my little lady’s @sophialabraham #childrensboutique,” he captioned her September 2016 Instagram video. “7 years old & a boss #BossBaby. More exciting news to come.”

Sadly, the boutique went out of business two years later. Farrah’s father, Michael Abraham, confirmed the news to Starcasm in 2018 saying, “Yes, they have been closed since the end of September when the property leases ended for rent organization.”

OK, enough with the business talk. Keep scrolling to see Farrah’s hottest braless moments!