MTV star Farrah Abraham knows “someone amazing … is out there” for her, she exclusively tells Life & Style. At the moment, she’s “waiting and investing in [herself] … I can’t wait.”

The Teen Mom star “ended [a] relationship” at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States because the person “showed up to go grocery shopping with … no gloves and no mask.” Basically, the “Abraham Gals” podcast host wants to find someone who shares her same passion for cleanliness.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I feel if people cannot support my sanitation and safety, I can’t have it around because, like, I am an only parent,” she explains. “This is the only parent Sophia gets. So, I am very real about being mom number one and dating second. So, that person flew out the door … That was that.”

All in all, the reality babe isn’t looking for love amid the pandemic. “I feel the relationship will not be the same after COVID-19, and it may not even work. So yes, I am just focused on being a mom. I’m grateful for all my dating experiences,” she adds.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Couples Therapy star frequently documents her adventures with her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham. The ladies seem to have a blast making TikTok videos and traveling.

When she does get back out there, her suitor better know how to turn up the romance. “If I don’t get, like, a fabulous first date, I’m not even intrigued to go … I’ve already done that so many years and I am bored of it,” the Celebrity Big Brother star dishes. “I would say that in my lifetime right now, I do not take Zoom dates. I do not waste my time on text messages. I do not entertain any like long video messages I get,” she says. In case you’re wondering, she’s not a fan of responding to random DMs, either.

Surprisingly, Farrah dished she “usually” has long-distance relationships, which gives her “the luxury of getting to know people for months, if not years, before I meet them.”

We know Farrah has love in her future, but in the meantime, she’s killing it as a single woman!