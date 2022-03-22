Has Fergie Gotten Plastic Surgery? See the Singer’s Transformation Over the Years

Fergie has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for years. And while the Grammy winner has never admitted to getting work done, there’s no denying that she’s undergone a shocking transformation since making her music debut in the ’90s.

Back in 2011, Fergie-Ferg slammed rumors she went under the knife. “I read that I’d spent about $30,000 or something … It’s just ridiculous,” she told Cosmopolitan at the time. “We had a laugh about it. So many rumors have been spread over the years and you have to learn, especially in this business, to just laugh it off. If you stress about it, you’ll drive yourself crazy.”

That same year, The Daily Mail reported that the former Black Eyed Peas bandmate underwent a Croydon facelift — which according to the Collins Dictionary, is defined as “the tightening effect on the skin of a woman’s face caused by securing the hair at the back of the head in a tight ponytail.” The mother-of-one also addressed rumors during an interview with Allure.

“I did two major drastic things, which is hair to the side — it was the first time — and the big neon lip. I wanted to try something different, and all of a sudden it was this big backlash. People were saying ‘It’s a fake Fergie.’ I heard about some ridiculous amount of money that I spent on my face, which I think is absolutely insane,” she told the publication.

That being said, the California native still feels pressure to look good being in the public eye. So how does she deal with it?

“For me, healthy eating and exercising is something I work on constantly. I’m not the most disciplined dieter. I try to eat a lot of fruit and vegetables, but sometimes late at night I tend to have fast-food meals — and that’s where I get myself into trouble!” she told Cosmo. “So I’m not in the best shape I could be, but I’m still healthy and comfy. You know, I’m a curvy woman and I just want to be comfortable with that.”

Fergie and her husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel, announced their split in 2017. The exes share a son together named Axl Jack.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they shared in a statement at the time. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

