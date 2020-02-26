Model Gigi Hadid gushed over her pal Blake Lively after she shared a glammed-up throwback photo of herself at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on February 25. The newly minted mom of three has been looking more gorgeous than ever these days, and fans aren’t the only ones who have noticed.

“[Michael Kors], I will get outta pajamas for you, and only you, any day. I love you and love your new collection,” the 32-year-old actress gushed on Instagram with a snapshot of her stylish ensemble, which she wore on February 12. The Simple Favor star rocked wide-legged trousers with a black-and-white checkered vest layered over a white blouse and black polka-dot scarf.

“Hottttttest … but love u in PJs, too,” Gigi, 24, gushed over the post with a heart-eyed emoji and lightning bolts. The catwalk queen and Rhythm Section actress’ friendship dates back to 2014, and they’ve been extremely close through the years. For Blake’s birthday in August 2019, Gigi publicly raved about her good friend for the big day.

“It’s this queen’s birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B,” the blonde beauty wrote on Instagram. “You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways. I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world-class disposable camera photographers. I love you! Wishing you every blessing.”

Even Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the model’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik have had a few funny Twitter interactions over the years. Luckily, the A-list double dates are back on because Gigi and the former One Direction singer rekindled their romance. However, they are taking their time, Life & Style exclusively learned.

“Yes they’re giving their relationship another shot but are keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow,” the insider dished. “Gigi’s family is warning her to think twice — they don’t want to see her get hurt again.” The pair were first linked back in 2015.

A second source confessed exclusively to Life & Style that the California native’s family is worried that their “relationship will end in tears,” but the two seem happy for now. As for her female friendships, those are solid as a rock!